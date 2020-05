Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s office is searching a lake for a body after a reported drowning at a Robinsonville apartment complex.

The sheriff’s office confirms the scene is at the Cypress Lake Apartments off Casino Center Drive ext.

Officials say they are looking for a 20-year-old male.

