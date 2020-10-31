Tunica County Sheriff’s Office authorities are searching for missing inmate

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — Tunica County authorities are currently searching for a missing inmate.

TCSO authorities said they are looking for Markevess C. Henderson. He was an inmate trustee at the Tunica County Detention Center and was last seen wearing white pants with a white t-shirt while working on kitchen detail. Henderson has been missing since around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Henderson, please call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411.