Tunica County School District to go virtual this fall

TUNCIA COUNTY, Miss. — Tunica County School District announced students will continue learning from home when class resumes this fall.

School leaders did not release their full back-to-school plan -which they said will be released at the end of July – but did reveal that students will be learning virtually when school begins on August 6.

The school day will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m. each day.

Grab and go meals will be provided. More information on that as well as the use of technology will be released soon.

Parents will still need to complete online registration before the start of school. To complete the form online, click here.