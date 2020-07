MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Schools in Tunica County, Mississippi will go back in session Aug. 24, with teachers returning Aug. 17, according to information on the district’s website.

Students were originally scheduled to return on Aug. 6, while faculty and staff were originally scheduled to return on Aug. 3.

Distance learning classes for students will begin on August 24, 2020.

Parents are encouraged to complete registration by Aug. 20.