Tunica County officials to host pop-up vaccination clinic

TUNICA CO., Miss. – Tunica County officials worried about the low number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 say they are making a huge effort to turn numbers around.

Officials with the Tunica County Emergency Management Agency say more people need to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Tunica County has been identified by the state department of health as one of 18 counties that has a low vaccination rate and we’re trying to get those numbers up,” said Tunica County EMA Director Leron Weeks.

So, the county, in conjunction with the Mississippi State Department of Health is holding a walk-in/pop up vaccine clinic next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the community center at 3092 U.S. Highway 61 South.

“We’ve only had 25 deaths, but one is too many, and we would like to take care of our elderly and our children and everyone in between,” said Becky Pope, administrative assistant for Tunica County EMA.

National guard members will be administering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 16 years old and older.

“You come in, you sign in, got your appointment, that’s good,” Pope said. “They give you your shot, you do your waiting time there and then you can go on your way.”

But the effort is going a step beyond and taking the vaccine to “homebound” members of the community.

“We do have homebound people that cannot get out of their house that are in need of this vaccination, this protection,” Pope said.

There is a 500 dose a day allotment for the drive, and everyone is getting the word out.

District One supervisor James Dunn says having had COVID-19, he has a unique perspective on how important a vaccination can be.

“As a county official I definitively want to encourage the community to get the vaccination. I have had both shots, simply because I was affected by COVID,” Dunn said. “I know there’s some hesitation, but still for your health and your safety and the safety of your family, especially your elder members, I encourage you to participate in the vaccine drive that the county has underway.”

You can click here to make an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.