Tunica County officials search for teen suspect after shooting at motel

TUNICA CO., Miss. — Tunica County officials are searching for a 17-year-old they say is responsible for a shooting at a motel.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the America’s Best Value Inn in Robinsonville at around 1:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Officials have not released information regarding a victim’s condition.

Tunica County officials have identified the suspect as 17-year-old Travis Lancaster. Lancaster reportedly left the scene in a a Grey 2005 Mazda 3 with tinted windows with Mississippi tags.

Officials say Lancaster is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411, your local law enforcement agency,

or Tunica County Crime Stoppers @ 662-910-0400.