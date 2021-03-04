Tunica County officials search for missing teen

TUNICA CO., Miss. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old who may be traveling out of the state.

The sheriff’s office says Fantasia Velez was last seen near the Kirby Road Estates Apartments in Tunica County on Wednesday, March 3, at around 9 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, grey basketball shorts, and red and black house shoes bearing the phrase “little bear.” She also several tattoos, including a skull with a rose on her right hand, a cross behind her ear and her birthdate in Old English letter font on her left hand.

The sheriff’s office says Fantasia may be traveling to Indiana with a non-custodial relative.

Anyone with information regarding Fantasia’s whereabouts should call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or call Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.