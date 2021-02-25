Tunica County man accused of stealing $750k in public funds

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A Mississippi man was arrested after being accused of stealing $750,000 of public money in Tunica County.

According to the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor, Mardis Jones used to be the executive director of Tunica County Housing Incorporated, an organization that was tasked by the Tunica County Board of Supervisors to rebuild dilapidated homes owned by low-income families.

Jones was reportedly responsible for setting up the rebuild with the contractors and handling the money during the project. The state claimed Jones would send funding requests to the board on behalf of the contractors and then pocket some of the money that the board sent him.

The board said they transfered $2 million to TCHI, but less than 20 percent actually made it to the contractors.

“These funds – hundreds of thousands of dollars – were meant to help the elderly, handicapped, and poverty stricken,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “But the funds never got to the vulnerable citizens who needed it most. My office is pleased to work with the Auditor’s office to stand up for the people of Tunica County and protect the citizens of Mississippi from those that take advantage of their positions of trust and power.”

Jones was booked into the Tuncia County Jail. If convicted, he could spend up to 40 years in prison and face $45,000 in fines. He’s been ordered by the state to pay back more than $1 million.