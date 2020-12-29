Tunica County leads Mississippi with lowest rate of COVID-19 cases

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — As most of the Mid-South is under tight COVID-19 restrictions, one Mississippi county has been able to maintain safe practices even without mandates from the state.

As an area that depends on business and tourism — it’s home to several casinos — Tunica County wouldn’t jump to mind as an area that would thrive during a pandemic.

But according to the most recent two-week data from the Misssissippi state health department, Tunica County has the lowest rate of COVID cases per 100,000 residents, with just 539.

“The small town atmosphere where people look after one another, I think that bleeds over into the larger business aspect of the community,” said Webster Franklin, CEO of the Tunica Visitors Bureau.

Tunica County is just one of only four Mississippi counties that are not under a state-wide mask mandate until Jan. 15. That’s because the county created a COVID task force of its own, that has imposed its own restrictions for months. And businesses are cooperating.

“They have just gone door-to-door with businesses and spoken with them and worked with them,” Franklin said. “It’s worked out well, knock on wood. It’s not over.”

While far from a perfect science, Tunica has been able to keep crucial businesses and casinos open, with relatively low numbers.

It’s what Gov. Tate Reeves’ office is trying to achieve through it’s localized approach to the pandemic.

“You can return to a life that is somewhat normal, but you’ve gotta do it in a way that minimizes risk,” Reeves said.

But the emphasis is still on safety rather than dollars and cents. Franklin said the county wants to instill confidence in visitors when they come.

“Everyone here is doing all that we can to make sure that they have a safe and enjoyable visit while they’re here,” he said.

The other Mississippi counties not under a mask mandate are Claiborne, Issaquena and Sharkey.