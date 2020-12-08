Tunica County K-9 officer killed in house fire

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — The home of a Tunica County Sheriff’s Office deputy went up in flames Saturday, and while several children were able to get out safely, the deputy’s service dog did not.

The Tunica Volunteer Fire Department, first responders and deputies were dispatched to the fire on Franklin Cove in Tunica at 2:30 Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the house was engulfed in flames.

Five children who were in the home were able to get out.

But Blade, a Tunica County K-9 officer, was killed in the fire when rescuers could not get him out, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy who lived at the house had been Blade’s handler.

This incident is being investigated by the Town of Tunica Police Department and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office.



