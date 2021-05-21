Tunica County issues boil water alert until further notice

TUNICA CO., Miss. — Tunica County officials have issued a boil water alert for Tunica County residents until further notice.

Tunica County says health officials are “strongly” recommending that customers of the Tunica County Utility District boil their water “vigorously” for one minute before consuming it.

According to Tunica County Utility District, this alert will affect approximately 6,666 customers.

Tunica County Emergency Management says the precaution will last for at least two full days and that water system officials will be immediately notified when the boil water alert is lifted.

Officials did not confirm whether bacteria had been found in the water but explained, “The presence of these bacteria in water generally results from a problem with the treatment process or pipes which distribute the water.”

Tunica County officials have included a list of Do’s and Don’ts:

DO NOT

Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.

Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.

Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.



DO

Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.

Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

Bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute will inactivate all major types of harmful bacteria.

Click here to read the CDC’s boil water advisory guidelines.