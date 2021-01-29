Tunica County authorities searching for missing 18 year old

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities issued an alert for a Mississippi man who has been missing for several days.

According to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, Korvon Saulsberry, 18, was last seen at 8 a.m. on Sunday, January 24, in Tunica County.

He was described as a Black male, 5’7″ to 5’8″, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue shirt, blue sweatpants and burgundy hat.

Authorities did not release any additional information on his disappearance.

If you know anything that could help them find Saulsberry, call authorities at (662) 363-1411 or Crime Stoppers at (662) 910-0400.