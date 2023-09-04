MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, September 5 is the last day to register to vote for the October 5 election.

News Channel 3 is your local election headquarters, and we remain committed to giving you the information you need before heading to the voting polls.

In Memphis, there are 11 contested city council races and a mayoral election with more than a dozen names on the ballot.

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, September 5. Election day is October 5, so that gives you a full month to research your candidates, helping you make the best choice for you.

Early voting runs from September 15 to September 30. The last day to request an absentee ballot is September 28.

For more information, head to ElectionShelbyTN.gov.