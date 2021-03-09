TSA reminds travelers guns are not allowed in carry-on bags after loaded gun discovered at Memphis checkpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Transportation Security Administration reminded travelers that guns are prohibited in carry-on bags after a loaded weapon was discovered early Tuesday morning at Memphis International Airport.

According to the agency, a Smith & Wesson 380 handgun was found in a passenger’s bag at the security checkpoint around 6:30 a.m. The gun was confiscated and the passenger escorted from the area by airport police.

Guns are allowed in checked bags once they are declared, in a proper carrying case and unloaded.

“Even with much lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at security checkpoints,” said Kevin McCarthy, TSA Assistant Federal Security Director for MEM. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”

The TSA said traveling with weapons in your carry on is dangerous and “can be easily mistaken as an intentional attempt to bring a prohibited item onto an aircraft.” That can result in criminal charges and even civil penalties from TSA.

This was the second weapon airport officials have discovered this year. Last year, they confiscated 48 guns.

To find out more on what you can and cannot bring, click here.