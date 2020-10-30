Trump meets with rap star Lil Wayne in Florida

DORAL, Fla. (NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump met with rap star Lil Wayne at his resort in Doral, Florida Thursday.
The artist posted a tweet praising the president for his efforts at “criminal justice reform” and other efforts to bolster the African American community.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says White House officials have been speaking to Lil Wayne’s team for some time, and it culminated with Thursday’s meeting when the president campaigned in Florida.
She says, “I think you’re seeing a lot of supporters come off the sidelines and want to joint president in a second term.”
He quickly received criticism for publicly showing support for the president.
One user wrote: “Omg Wayne I’m your biggest fan. You can’t believe his lies. He hates black people and women and everyone basically aside from Ivanka. Seriously no, this is heart breaking.”
Another wrote: “Y’all he’s not speaking as a black man. He’s speaking as a rich man.”
The meeting with Lil Wayne comes after the White House publicized Trump holding sit-downs with other prominent black artists 50 Cent and Ice Cube.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
