Trumann man accused of shooting woman in the face, endangering child

TRUMANN, Ark. — A Trumann man was arrested and a woman treated early Wednesday morning after he allegedly shot her in the face.

According to the Trumann Police Department, dispatch received as call from the woman just after minute asking for help. The dispatcher wasn’t able to get any additional information as what sounded like a gunshot was fired and a baby started to cry.

The dispatcher located an address and officers responded to the scene on Speedway Street. That’s when they found that the woman had been shot in the face.

Eight hours later, officers arrested Denarious Chandler and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated residential burglary and endangering the welfare of a minor.