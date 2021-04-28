Trucking company to build on former Mall of Memphis site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trucking company will breathe new life into the former Mall of Memphis site by expanding its operations in Memphis and Shelby County.

RDX, LLC along with city and county officials will hold a ground breaking ceremony on Wednesday. The company said it plans to building over 11,000-square feet of office space on 41 acres for its employees as well as accommodations for drivers.

The development is said to be worth nearly $9 million.

The company specializes in shipping general freight and hazardous materials.