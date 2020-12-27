Truck stopped in Middle Tennessee after reportedly playing message similar to RV in Nashville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A highway in Middle Tennessee was shut down Sunday as law enforcement investigated a box truck that authorities say was playing an audio message similar to the one heard from an RV before a bomb exploded in Nashville on Christmas.

However, WKRN in Nashville reported just before 4 p.m. that no explosives were found on that truck.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said in a release shared by authorities in Wilson County on Sunday afternoon that the driver of that truck had been detained.

Rutherford County dispatchers received a call around 10:30 a.m. that a truck parked at a convenience store was heard playing the audio. The driver left and made it to Wilson County before officers made a traffic stop, according to the release. Nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution.

According to news reports and recordings of the Nashville incident, a recorded message was heard coming from a parked RV just before a Christmas Day blast. The message warned people to evacuate.

The area is southeast of Nashville and about three and a half hours east of Memphis.

Police on Saturday began searching a home in rural Antioch, Tennessee in connection to the bombing. Sunday, they identified a person of interest in the case.