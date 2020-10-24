Truck splattered with yellow paint when road stripes fail to dry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man said he encountered an unusual road hazard Thursday: wet paint.

Wardell Guest said he was driving his red truck on Peebles near New Horn Lake Road where crews had apparently been restriping the road.

But when he reached his destination and got out of his car, he realized he had taken some of the bright yellow paint they were using with him. It covers his tires and the underside of his truck.

“I don’t think that’s good. When they put a lot of paint down like they did, they should have had some kind of cones down or something,” said Guest.

Guest said nothing he’s tried will remove the paint and he’s calling on the city to make it right.

“Straighten this up. Get this off my truck,” Guest said.

A City of Memphis spokesperson said the city was trying to determine whether the paint was the work of a city crew or a contractor. In the meantime they said Guest is free to file a claim.