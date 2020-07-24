Truck going wrong way on I-40 hits another vehicle head-on

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a truck going the wrong way on I-40 was involved in a head-on collision Thursday evening.

The crash happened at I-40 & Covington Pike and involved a white Sprinter truck.

Police say the Memphis Fire Department has transported one person to hospital in critical condition.

There’s no word on why the driver of the truck was going on the wrong way on the interstate.

TDOT says the left lanes are blocked, affecting westbound traffic.

Officers are on the scene of an accident at I40 near Covington Pike.



Prelim info: a white Sprinter truck was going in the wrong direction on the interstate and struck a vehicle head-on. MFD Unit 3 is transporting one to the ROH in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 24, 2020