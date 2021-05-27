Truck driver killed in crash on Mississippi highway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A truck driver was killed in a crash on I-22 in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

MHP responded to the crash on I-22 near mile marker 22 in Marshall County at around 11:29 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officials say a 2019 freightliner traveling eastbound on I-22 collided with the rear of a 2006 freightliner that was also traveling eastbound.

MHP says 61-year-old Leander Webb of Como, Mississippi, died as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at Regional One.

MHP says the crash is still under investigation.

