Troopers locate stolen trailers carrying hurricane relief meals

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. — Tennessee law enforcement officials say they located two commercial trailers loaded with nearly $450,000 worth of freeze-dried emergency meals designated to help with hurricane relief efforts in Louisiana.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a statement that troopers found one of the trailers off of Interstate 81 in Jefferson County on Aug. 30.

The driver, Antonio Eaddy from North Carolina, was also located.

That trailer was carrying nearly 30,800 pre-packaged meals that were valued at more than $200,000.

A second stolen commercial box trailer was located off Interstate 40 in Cumberland County, but the driver hasn’t been found.