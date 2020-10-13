Trick-or-treating ‘not recommended’ under Shelby County Health Department guidelines

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department released guidelines for those wanting to celebrate Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the health department, haunted houses, parades, carnivals, festivals and halloween parties that draw large crowds are prohibited under current guidelines.

Trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treating is not recommended as it can be hard to social distance.

Recommended activities include:

Online parties and costume contests

Drive-by events

Halloween movie nights at drive-in theatres

Decorating your home

Any outdoor activity where kids can remain socially distanced

The release of the guidelines come the same day health officials said recent data trends indicate that Shelby County is now experiencing its fall wave of COVID-19.