Trial to begin for man accused of killing 8 in Mississippi

HERNANDO, Miss. — Jury selection is expected to begin Monday for the trial of a man accused of killing eight people in Mississippi.

News outlets report 37-year-old Willie Cory Godbolt said he was sorry while a reporter was recording him after the May 2017 killings.

Jurors are expected to be selected at the DeSoto County Courthouse in Hernando. They’ll then be transported to Magnolia to hear the trial in Pike County.

Godbolt pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including murder and capital murder. His attorney told the judge Godbolt isn’t expected to use an insanity defense at trial.

The shooting spree began with a domestic call at 2871 Lee Drive in Bogue Chitto around 11:30 p.m Saturday. Four bodies, three females and the deputy, were recovered there. A second crime scene was located at 1658 Coopertown Road in Brookhaven, the bodies of two juvenile males were located there. A third crime scene was located at 312 East Lincoln Road, a male and a female were recovered at that location.

The deceased deputy has been identified as 36-year-old William Durr. Durr was a two year veteran of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and a four year veteran of the Brookhaven Police Department.

‘He was just there’

News photos showed authorities apprehending and cuffing Godbolt.

While he was in custody and awaiting treatment, the suspect spoke to a reporter at The Clarion-Ledger, the daily newspaper based in Jackson.

In the video and recounted in a story on the paper’s website, Godbolt said he had gone to a residence to talk with his wife, her mother, and her stepfather about taking his children home.

“Somebody called the officer. People that didn’t even live at the house. That’s what they do. They intervene. It cost him his life. I’m sorry.”

“My pain wasn’t designed for him. He was just there,” Godbolt said, referring to the lawman.

When he was asked what the future holds for him, Godbolt said, “Death.”

“Suicide by cop was my intention. I ain’t fit to live. Not after what I’ve done.”

In addition to the sheriff’s deputy, family members told affiliate WAPT that the victims at the first location included the mother, aunt and sister of Godbolt’s estranged wife. Godbolt’s wife escaped with their two children. At the the third location, they said, the victims were another of Godbolt’s wife’s sisters, as well as her husband.

A statement from the MBI said Godbolt’s charges include one count of capital murder and seven counts of first degree murder.

Godbolt has a history with the law. In 2005, he was arrested for armed robbery and aggravated assault after allegedly striking a man over the head with a pistol before stealing his jewelry and cash. In 2013 he was charged with simple assault. In April 2015 he was arrested for driving with a suspended license and and later that year for disorderly conduct. Most recently he was was arrested in 2016 for contempt of justice court and an additional assault charge.