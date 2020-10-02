Trial date set for September 2021 in Sen. Robinson theft, fraud case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial date has been set in the case against Tennessee state Senator Katrina Robinson of Memphis.

Appearing in federal court virtually, Robinson and her attorneys learned the theft and fraud case against her will go to trial on September 13, 2021. Another court date was also set for December 4.

The defense told the courts they need to sort through nearly 20,000 documents and interview as many as 60 witnesses, which is difficult considering the coronavirus pandemic.

The attorney for the government didn’t disagree and even said a trial of this magnitude should be held when health restrictions are somewhat lifted.

Robinson was indicted on theft and fraud charges connected to her alleged misuse of federal grant money. She’s accused of stealing thousands of dollars in federal grant money given to The Healthcare Institute, a nursing school she directed.

Investigators said she received $2 million in grant money meant for the school and used it on personal debt, travel, clothes, cars and her family.

According to court documents the investigation started in December 2016, when an anonymous person called the department of health and human services to report that Robinson purchased a Louis Vuitton handbag from them with Healthcare Institute funds.

The senator entered a plea of not guilty on those charges. If convicted, Robinson faces a possible sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors told the judge today they’re preparing for a three to four week trial.