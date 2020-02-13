Tree falls on two houses in Parkway Village after heavy rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday was a rainy day in the Mid-South, but for Lashondra Boyd and her son, the danger was in the wind.

A giant tree came through the ceiling of her son’s bedroom on Randy Lane around 2:30 p.m. The 17-year-old isn’t normally home at that time.

“He was out of school today because he was out sick,” Boyd said. “He was in there sleeping when it all happened. The insulation from the attic, all that fell on him. Wood and everything.”

Miraculously, he wasn’t hurt. He was just panicked as he ran to get his mom. She’s grateful he’s okay.

“It could have been way worse, so we’re blessed,” she said.

The same tree also went through the side of Tim Cromwell’s house next door. No one was home at the time, but he was devastated when he saw the damage.

“I about passed out,” he said.

He was thinking, “Here we go again,” because this is the second time a tree has fallen on his house in four months.

“In October when the storm hit Parkway Village, and it was bad, it knocked our power off the side of the walls,” Cromwell said. “We had to do a lot of repairs. So to be back in this situation again is unbelievable.”

And this time around, there are new challenges.

“We had to bust a window out to get in the house because of the compression of the tree on the house, you couldn’t open the door,” Cromwell said. “We had to get in the house by any means necessary.”

Cromwell hopes to have the tree removed Thursday.