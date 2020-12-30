Trebek’s last new ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes airing with a tribute

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 09: “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek speaks as he is inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner at the Encore Las Vegas on April 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NAB Show, the trade show of the National Association of Broadcasters and the world’s largest electronic media show, runs through April 12 and features more than 1,700 exhibitors and 102,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — The final new “Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will air next week, with highlights that promise to be memorable.

The first of the five episodes will air Monday, starting with what producer Sony Pictures Television calls a “powerful message about the season of giving” from Trebek. The final episode, airing Friday, Jan. 8, will conclude with a tribute to the longtime and beloved host.

He worked up until 10 days before he died of pancreatic cancer in November at age 80.

Veteran “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings will take over as guest host starting on Jan. 11. A permanent host has yet to be announced.