Travelers opting for ‘bucket List’ destinations after pandemic

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Americans don’t want to ease back into travel after the pandemic; rather, they want to make a big splash, according to a new Hilton survey.

Out of those surveyed, 59% of people say they plan to jump back into travel with a “bucket list” vacation they wouldn’t have considered pre-pandemic.

More than a quarter of respondents (26%) said they haven’t taken a vacation in over a year, while 64% said they are in desperate need of one.

“Our guests are looking for those authentic, one-of-a-kind experiences, especially after more than a year without making travel memories,” Jenna Hackett, global brand head of the Curio Collection by Hilton, said in a statement.

Domestic as well as international landmarks made the list of top locations, including the Grand Canyon, Eiffel Tower, Niagara Falls, Statue of Liberty, the Colosseum in Rome and the Las Vegas Strip.

“The results show both international and domestic destinations are at the top of Americans’ wish lists for their next vacation,” Hackett said. “It’s no surprise 30% strongly agree they will book a dream vacation that they normally wouldn’t have considered.”

Domestic travel

Of those surveyed, 57% said they would be more comfortable staying within the U.S. for their first vacation after the pandemic.

“Given many are transitioning from staycations to dream vacations, survey respondents felt domestic travel was their best shot at a bucket list trip,” according to the survey press release.

Honolulu was the No. 1 destination in America, with 29% saying they plan to visit there. It was followed by New York City (25%), Las Vegas (24%), Los Angeles (21%), Miami (20%), New Orleans (20%), San Francisco (19%) and San Diego (18%).

International travel

The international travel wish list was led by European countries. Italy was the choice for 26%, making it the most popular destination, followed by the United Kingdom (24%), France (20%) and Greece (18%).

“While many plan to stay stateside this year, there was still a large desire for eventual overseas travel,” the release stated.

Among international cities, Rome was No. 1 on people’s wish lists, with nearly 27% wanting to travel there.

It was followed by Paris (26%); London, England (25%); Venice, Italy (23%); Sydney, Australia (22%); Dublin (20%); Tokyo (18%); Barcelona, Spain (17%); Amsterdam (17%), and Madrid, Spain (16%).