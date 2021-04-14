Trash Woes: A Blytheville disabled veteran asking people to stop throwing garbage on his property

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — A Blytheville disabled veteran says he’s hopes that whoever’s been throwing garbage on his property will be caught.

Russell Ware, a veteran with over 20 years in the military, is having to put a security camera up to catch the guilty parties.

“It’s disrespectful to me and anybody else that has to go back there and clean that stuff up,” Ware said.

Getting around isn’t as easy as it used to be for disabled Veteran Russell Ware. He’s lived in his Blytheville home since 1974 has recently been “waging war” against a person or persons who dumped this trash in his backyard.

“It was garbage from diapers, kitchen, anything that comes from the kitchen to the bathroom and everywhere else,” Ware said.

Ware’s property is bordered by a vacant lot on one side and a public housing complex, on the other side of his back fence. He first noticed trash piling up in the vacant lot, then he says things got worse.

“Next thing I know we had trash in our backyard, and the birds and the dogs, they scattered it everywhere,” Ware said.

He called code enforcement telling them he didn’t see who dumped the trash.

“They told me to go in there and see could I find anybody’s names on it, and they could find out who did it,” Ware said.

Code enforcement then reached out to the Blytheville Housing Authority.

“I’m going to try to get to the bottom of it and see if I can find out who’s doing it,” Ware said.

Executive Director Sue Alexander has taken steps in that direction by sending letters to tenants in an effort to find out who’s responsible and pulling no punches on the consequences.

“They’re not allowed to do that, and they shouldn’t do that and if they are caught doing it again. We will send them eviction notice because we don’t want people throwing their trash on anyone else’s property,” Alexander said.

In the meantime, Ware says he paid someone to clean up the trash and he’s going to install a security camera.