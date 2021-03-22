Trash Trouble: Residents across Memphis want answers about trash collection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many people have reached out to WREG-TV about issues with their trash not being picked up over the last week.

Many neighborhoods across the city are experiencing issues with getting trash picked-up. The city says WastePro is behind due to recent severe weather.

But residents throughout Memphis say, they’re tired of excuses.

People who live in the community off Walnut Grove Road have had enough. They’re tired of seeing piles of trash as they drive through their neighborhood.

WastePro was supposed to do a pick up last week but that didn’t happen. Eddie Clark says it’s not the first time they’ve had issues with the company.

So, Clark emailed the mayor’s office about the ongoing issues.

In those emails a city rep said the service was “unacceptable” and ”horrible,” and they were “taking immediate steps” to correct the problem.

After going through the weekend with no pickup, Clark emailed again this morning and was told the mayor was sending all messages to the CEO of WastePro.

“My question to the mayor and I haven’t gotten a response is every time WastePro does something like this can we take this off our tax bill,” Clark said.

Clark is not alone in his issues with WastePro. Here’s a look at piles of trash in a Hickory Hill neighborhood where people say their trash hasn’t been picked up either.

We reviewed city 311 complaints in the last month. There are nearly 2,000 open complaints for missed trash pickup.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland responded to the complaints with this statement that reads in part:

“First and foremost, I’m sorry and I take full responsibility for our lack of adequate Solid Waste service to some Area E residents which is made up of Cordova, Hickory Hill and parts of East Memphis. The lack of service is completely unacceptable. I want you to know that we are actively working to find a long-term solution. To help alleviate some of the backlog, this past weekend and for the next few weeks we will have City of Memphis crews working overtime to get your trash picked up, and I want to thank them for stepping up to help. Again, I apologize for the lack of service, but please know we’re working diligently to get this issue permanently resolved.” Mayor Jim Strickland

But for people like Eddie Clark, that does little to ease their frustrations while they wait, once again.

“Drive through here with a realtor and they see garbage laying around. What’s that going to do to a prospective client to look at,” Clark said.

The city says WastePro is working overtime this week to address the missed pickups. WREG-TV reached out to WastePro directly for answers and never heard back.