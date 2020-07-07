Trash pickup in West Memphis delayed after coronavirus causes staff shortage

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The City of West Memphis says it’s a week behind its trash pickup schedule after a number of sanitation workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon didn’t say how many had tested positive, but said about 20 had taken time off work either because they were COVID-19-positive or because they were waiting on test results.

“You got several people out and they pretty much in one specific department, that’s a lot of strain on that department,” McClendon said.

Freddie Sting Wright who says her trash is usually picked up every week said she’s been waiting nearly two weeks for her trash to be collection.

“It’s a hazard. It, you know, creates those worms all out of the garbage and everything when they don’t come,” said Sting Wright.

McClendon said the county has loaned the city personnel and equipment to help them get caught up.

Last week they also placed four dumpsters at locations around the city.

“I’m just asking the people to be a little bit patient with us,” McClendon said.