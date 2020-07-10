Trash pickup delays lead to mess in Hickory Hill neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People living in Hickory Hill say their trash isn’t being picked up on time, and it’s causing a smelly mess.

Gwendolyn Stampley’s frustration comes after seeing garbage cans overflowing with all trash all over her neighborhood.

“We have this every other week, and the trash is piled up, and it’s ridiculous because it’s hot,” Stampley said.

She says her trash is supposed to be picked up on Tuesdays, but several days later, the trash still sits waiting to be picked up.

“My husband has called 311, he’s talked to several people but nothing has been done,” Stampley said.

A spokesperson with the city of Memphis said today the problem goes back to Waste Pro, the company the city has contracted to pick up the garbage. The company is reportedly behind because they have drivers out due to COVID-19.

The city of Germantown put a statement out saying Waste Pro is experiencing staffing issues related to COVID-19.

Some substitute drivers are being utilized and are not as familiar with the routes, leading to delays.

Waste Pro is currently experiencing staffing issues related to COVID-19. Some substitute drivers are being utilized and are not as familiar with the routes which is leading to delays.

Back in May, WREG did a series of stories of pickup problems in Cordova.

“If you’re overwhelmed, then let us know. Give us a credit on our bill,” one resident told WREG in May.

That’s Stampley thinks should happen for her neighborhood too. She says she understands delays sometimes happen, but she wants answers.

“We as neighbors, as citizens, we should have our trash picked up,” Stampley said. “Do something. Figure it out. Because we can’t just keep going like this here.”

WREG also reached out to Waste Pro directly for a timeline of when the trash will be picked up, but so far have not heard back.