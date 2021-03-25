Trampoline park customers attack, rob 14-year-old employee when asked to leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a 14-year-old girl was attacked and robbed by five women after asking them to leave the trampoline park where she worked.

Investigators released several images of suspects involved in the attack outside Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park Sunday in the Trinity Commons shopping center on Germantown Parkway.

Evita Johnson described a video clip of the attack that’s been circulating.

“She’s defending herself, and then you seen the other ladies surrounding her and attacking her,” said Johnson.

Police say the women pulled the victim’s hair, punched her and robbed her of her iPhone and Airpods.

Johnson said at least some of the suspects are believed to be adults.

Photos of the suspects provided by the Memphis Police Department

Prior to the attack, police say there had been a fight inside the trampoline park.

“My daughter along with the other team members were asked to inform guests if you weren’t there for a party to leave,” said Johnson.

Police say Johnson’s daughter was escorting the women outside when they began attacking her in the parking lot.

Johnson says it was only her daughter’s second day on the job.

“Her second, and it was her last day,” said Johnson.

Urban Air wouldn’t comment on the attack beyond saying that it was cooperating with police.