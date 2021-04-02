Train derails in eastern Taiwan, killing 48, injuring dozens

TAIPEI, Taiwan — A train partially derailed in eastern Taiwan after colliding with an unmanned vehicle that had rolled down a hill.
The National Fire Service said 48 people died and more than 100 people were injured.
With the train still partly in a tunnel, survivors climbed out windows and walked along the train’s roof to reach safety.
The crash occurred Friday, the first day of a long holiday weekend when many were hopping trains on Taiwan’s extensive rail system.
Officials said it was the country’s deadliest railway disaster. Taiwan’s president says emergency services are fully mobilized.
The train was carrying more than 400 people.