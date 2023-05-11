MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A train derailed near Mason, Tennessee on Thursday.

According to Tipton County Sheriff’s Department, on May 11 around 4:20 a.m., a CSX train derailed carrying nine loaded railcars with grain products and carbon b. Initial reports indicate that three of the grain cars are partially in a small creek.

The derailment happened near the intersection of Liles Road and Old L and N Road in Mason, TN. There are no reported injuries or hazardous materials involved.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

