Traffic jams could delay holiday travels in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In addition to the weather, traffic jams and higher gas prices could factor into your weekend travel plans.

If you’re heading out of Memphis this Memorial Day weekend, make sure to fill up your gas tank first. Gas prices in the Memphis area are relatively low compared to other states.

According to AAA, the price for a gallon of regular in the Memphis area is 2.89 a gallon. That’s 15 cents higher than a month ago but still 52 cents lower than the national average.

And if you are crossing the Mississippi River, pack your patience. The closure of the I-40 bridge means traffic on the I-55 bridge has been jammed packed. Some drivers waited so long in the heat this week their vehicles overheated.

The predicament brought out the best in some people. Three brothers, Braylin, Bryan and Joseph, decided to help those stuck in traffic by handing out bottles of water and Gatorade.

We spotted another good Samaritan named Carl handing out water too.

Be aware that the detour across the I-55 bridge is also causing problems in parts of downtown Memphis. Once your past the bottleneck it should be clear sailing on I-55 but consider yourself warned. State police say they’ll be watching for speeders and drunk drivers all the way to New Orleans.