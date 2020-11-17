Traffic blocked on 385 westbound due to police presence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Westbound lanes on Highway 385 are blocked as of 4:30 Tuesday afternoon for a police investigation.

Traffic is backed up on 385 from Ridgeway to beyond Riverdale, according to TDOT.

TDOT reported a possible shooting. MPD said Ridgeway and Mt. Moriah Station officers responded to a shots fired on the interstate call in the area of 385 and Ridgeway that came in at shortly after 3 p.m.

Memphis Police said several calls from people saying that subjects occupying a black vehicle (possibly dodge charger) firing shots at a white unknown vehicle.

This is a developing story.