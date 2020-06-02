Law enforcement blocks exit and lane on I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Law enforcement blocked an eastbound lane on the Interstate 40 bridge on Monday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers had the far left lane and Riverside Drive exit blocked off.

Around 7 p.m., traffic in all lanes came to a stand still.

It is not clear what stopped traffic however a local group called the ‘Coalition of Concerned Citizens’ posted messages on social media, calling for people to drive slowly over the bridge from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Monday morning.

Traffic began to pick up around 7:10 p.m. but then began slowing down around 7:20 p.m.

WREG has reached out to police for information on the situation however have not heard back.