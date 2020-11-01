Traffic Alert: Shutdown of Interstate 55 causes major delays from Arkansas to Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Construction work on Interstate 55 is currently causing major delays from the West Memphis area into Memphis.

The planned worked has shutdown I-55 completely, making I-40 being the only way into Memphis from Arkansas. ArDOT and TDOT closed all lanes of I-55 between the I-40/I-55 interchange and the Mississippi River at mile markers 0 and 4 from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, for maintenance work.

Currently travel times from College Blvd. in West Memphis to Downtown Memphis along the interstate are greater than an hour an a half, according to Google Maps.

Officials are urging motorists to take alternate routes such as Highway 70 to Martin Luther King Drive to I-40 to avoid the major delays.