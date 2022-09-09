MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lanes of traffic on the I-55 Hernando Desoto Bridge are currently closed due to an accident.

The southbound lanes on the I-55 bridge shut down at 10:35 a.m. on Friday.

Please use alternative routes at this time.

🚨Traffic Alert: I-55 Bridge SB: Both SB lanes on the I-55 bridge are blocked due to a tractor trailer crash. Traffic stacked up into AR. Take I-40 to save time. pic.twitter.com/1Ceo7Jl1No — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) September 9, 2022