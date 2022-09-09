MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lanes of traffic on the I-55 Hernando Desoto Bridge are currently closed due to an accident.
The southbound lanes on the I-55 bridge shut down at 10:35 a.m. on Friday.
Please use alternative routes at this time.
