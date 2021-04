MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A tractor trailer overturned in the westbound lanes of I-40 near Watkins overnight.

Police blocked off several lanes along with the exit ramp. Crews have been on the scene for hours working to determine what happened and cleaning up.

Hours after the crash around 7 a.m. Thursday, the tractor trailer caught on fire.

🚨FIRE: Tractor Trailer that overturned last night on I-40W @ Watkins is now on fire. Right lane/shoulder remain BLOCKED. pic.twitter.com/Kt0vYNcP0b — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) April 15, 2021

Authorities have not said if anyone was hurt. It’s also unclear how long the lanes will be blocked.