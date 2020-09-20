TRACKING THE TROPICS: Beta crawling toward Texas, Louisiana coast

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Beta on Sunday was making a slow crawl to the shores of Texas and Louisiana, casting worries about heavy rain, flooding and storm surge across the Gulf Coast.

Beta was one of three named storms whirling in the Atlantic basin during an exceptionally busy hurricane season. If the system makes landfall in Texas — which forecasters predict it will sometime Monday — it would be the ninth named storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. in 2020. Colorado State hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said that would tie a record set in 1916.

Tropical Storm Beta

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said Beta is moving a little faster toward the central Texas coast. Outer rain bands are spreading farther inland over the Texas coastal plain.

Beta has maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour and is about 120 miles south-southeast of Galveston, Texas. The tropical storm is currently moving 6 miles per hour west-northwest.

Below are the currently watches and warnings in effect:

Storm Surge Warning:

Port Aransas, Texas to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, Louisiana, including Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, Matagorda Bay, Galveston Bay, Sabine Lake, and Lake Calcasieu

Tropical Storm Warning:

Port Aransas Texas to Morgan City Louisiana

Tropical Storm Watch:

Baffin Bay to Port Aransas Texas

Hurricane Teddy

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Teddy is producing dangerous rip currents forecasted to appear along the western Atlantic beaches for several days.

Teddy has maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour and is about 245 miles south-southeast of Bermuda. The hurricane is currently moving 9 miles per hour north-northwest.

Below are the currently watches and warnings in effect:

Tropical Storm Warning:

Bermuda

Tropical Storm Watches:

Lower East Pubnico to Canso Nova Scotia

Tropical Depression Wilfred

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Wilfred remains a tropical depression over the open Atlantic.

Wilfred has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and is about 1,445 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. The tropical depression is currently moving 20 miles per hour west-northwest.

There are no current coastal watches and warnings in effect.