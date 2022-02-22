UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the following areas: Blytheville AR, Manila AR, Caraway AR, Gosnell AR, Steele MO, Caruthersville MO, Hayti MO, Hayti Heights, MO.

UPDATE: Hail and high winds up to 55MPH can be expected in Dyersburg, Union City, Tiptonville until 6:30 a.m.

UPDATE: Dunklin, Pemiscot, Clay, Mississippi, Craighead, Greene counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:15 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A tornado watch has been issued for several counties across the mid-south until 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe weather will threaten parts of the mid-south Tuesday as high winds and heavy rain roll through.

According to the National Weather Service, storms are will be more prevalent north of I-40 from early to mid-morning Tuesday.

Download the WREG Weather App and follow along with us on News Channel 3’s outlets throughout the day for additional weather updates.