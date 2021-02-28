Tornado Watch issued for Memphis, Mid-South through late Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for the entire Mid-South until 10 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to the Tornado Watch, a Flood Watch is in effect through Monday morning for the entire News Channel 3 viewing area. Along with the threat for flooding rain, there will also be the risk for some feisty thunderstorm activity.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for portions of AR, MS, TN, and KY until 10 PM tonight. A few tornadoes are possible, along with large hail & damaging winds. Follow @NWSLittleRock, @NWSMemphis, @NWSNashville, @NWSPaducah, & @NWSLouisville for the latest warning information. pic.twitter.com/7ajSGDsaVS — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) February 28, 2021

As record-challenging warm temperatures climb into the mid-70s, the clash between a cooler frontal passage will be the focus for thunderstorm development this afternoon, which prompted the Tornado Watch.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of AR, KY, MS, MO, TN until 10 PM CST pic.twitter.com/OBLBYQRnlT — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) February 28, 2021

The primary concern being hail and strong winds, and the slight chance of isolated tornadoes. Not to mention 1-3 inches of rain falling on super-saturated ground.