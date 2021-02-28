Tornado Watch issued for Memphis, Mid-South through late Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for the entire Mid-South until 10 p.m. on Sunday.
In addition to the Tornado Watch, a Flood Watch is in effect through Monday morning for the entire News Channel 3 viewing area. Along with the threat for flooding rain, there will also be the risk for some feisty thunderstorm activity.
As record-challenging warm temperatures climb into the mid-70s, the clash between a cooler frontal passage will be the focus for thunderstorm development this afternoon, which prompted the Tornado Watch.
The primary concern being hail and strong winds, and the slight chance of isolated tornadoes. Not to mention 1-3 inches of rain falling on super-saturated ground.