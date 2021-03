MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tornado Watch is in effect for much of the Mid-South, including Memphis and Shelby County, until 9 p.m. on Saturday.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee until 9 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/RUou5OucoQ — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) March 27, 2021

The Tornado Watch extends from east Central Arkansas to parts of Middle Tennessee and northern Alabama.

It is important to remember that a Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes, and you should prepare now as weather conditions are expected to rapidly change throughout the day.

We’ll continue to track the potential for severe storms.