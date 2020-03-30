Tornado rips through Jonesboro as coronavirus cases increase in Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JONESBORO, Ark. — A tornado Saturday in Jonesboro destroyed homes and businesses during a time where many are also dealing with coronavirus.

Just a few days before the mass destruction, Dr. Jared Burks and his son captured the hearts of many with a picture. The Arkansas doctor is on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, so he self-quarantined from his family to keep them safe.

The picture captured a sweet reunion with his son.

His wife Alyssa posted it on Facebook to encourage people to count their blessings.

No one could know just days later that Jonesboro would be rocked by an EF-3 tornado.

The storm destroyed businesses and homes and injured 22 people.

The Burks family wouldn’t be spared losing their home in the storm.

Still keeping an encouraging perspective, Alyssa put up another post, saying, "We are safe. Our house is gone. Jared was inside, but he survived by the grace of God."

She then asked for prayers as they pick up the pieces. The community responded to the plea in a major way. A GoFundMe page for the family has already raised more than $90,000.

Jonesboro’s mayor ordered a 7 p.m. curfew as people begin to recover from the tornadoes. All coronavirus restrictions still remain in effect.