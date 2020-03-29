Tornado leaves mass damage in Jonesboro

Cell phone video from Said Said. Shot inside his business, Triple S Phones.. Video shows a tornado tearing through Jonesboro, Arkansas on 3/28/2020.

JONESBORO, Ark. — People in Jonesboro are trying to salvage what they can after an EF-3 tornado brought 140 mile per hour winds to northeast Arkansas on Saturday night.

The winds destroyed homes and businesses, throwing debris across the area.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a press conference on Sunday he would be heading to Jonesboro to meet with local leaders.

Hutchinson also declared Jonesboro a disaster area in order for the area to get assistance faster.

LIVE: Governor Hutchinson To Provide COVID-19 Update to Media (03.29.20) https://t.co/KH8IrkZAen — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) March 29, 2020

Some residents say they’ve experienced tornadoes in the area but nothing like this.

“People talk about 1968 and 1973 and there have been other tornadoes with spotty effects, but this seems to have come right through the city,” Guy Patteson said.

The storm brought some major damages to the Mall at Turtle creek, which would typically be packed on any given Saturday. Due to social distancing, the usual crowd was not there.

Some people are calling this a saving grace.

“With this going on, it’s like really guys. You have to get right with the right people. Tell your family you love them,” Felicia Fleming said.

One man says his quick thinking may have saved his mother and dog after he pushed them into a bathroom.

“Seconds. It was literally seconds,” Robert Murphy said. “I had just got the door shut and told her not to come out or even open the door until she heard my voice. Then, I turned around and, boom, it was here.”

The tornado tore through the local airport, destroying hangars and ripping apart a plane.