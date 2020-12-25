Top federal prosecutor for east Arkansas to resign

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The top federal prosecutor for the eastern half of Arkansas will be stepping down at the end of the year.

U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland announced Thursday that he will be resigning from his position in the Eastern District of Arkansas on Dec. 31. He says he plans to pursue work in the private sector.

The 48-year-old says in a statement that the U.S. attorney job “has been the highest honor and most fulfilling duty of my public career.”

Hiland did not offer a specific reason for his resignation.

U.S. attorneys often step down around the end of presidential administrations.