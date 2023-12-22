MEMPHIS – It looks like the newest Memphis Tiger is just hours away from making his debut.

All signs point to Kansas State transfer Nae’Qwan Tomlin suiting up for the Tigers when Memphis plays host to Vanderbilt, giving the U of M a skilled 6’10” big to work the middle.

Just don’t expect too much, too fast.

While Tomlin was a big part of Kansas State’s run to the Elite Eight last year, he hasn’t played since last year’s NCAA Tournament.

But Hardaway is excited to see what he can do at Memphis.

“I’ll talk defensively first. He can guard one through five. He’s a rim protector, he’s an unbelievable rebounder. On the flip side, he’s a playmaker. He’s a rim runner. He gets out, flies. He can make plays and he can shoot,” Hardaway said. “So for me, you just put him out there and let him get his feet wet. Then we just work around him.”

While the Tigers expect to have Tomlin, Jaykwon Walton, now that’s a different story.

Walton has been limping since injuring his foot in that big win over Virginia and Hardaway does not sound optimistic that he’ll be able to go.

“He’s been limping all day, and I’m hoping that he’ll get better by Saturday. If he’s not able to go, then he won’t go,” Hardaway added. “But right now, the way he’s walking, I’d say he’s out, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be in by Saturday.”

Tip time between the Tigers and Vanderbilt is set for 3 o’clock.