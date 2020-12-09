Tom Lee Park redesign project begins Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Construction crews will begin a multi-million dollar redesign project of Tom Lee Park Wednesday. The grounbreaking will be virtual due to the pandemic and organizers are calling it a major milestone for the Memphis Riverfront.

The $60 million redevelopment will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Three years ago, the city completed its Memphis Riverfront concept. Early designs of the park include five new buildings to include a two-mile running loop, fitness zones and a large water spot with fountain jets.

George Abbot with the Memphsi River Parks Partnership said there will also be an elevated walking path to resemble a forest.

“So, not your kind of off the shelf slide and swing set but really somewhere that’s super engaging. So much of what’s in this park is inspired by the shapes, the forms, the sounds, the movement of the Mississippi River,” he said.

The groundbreaking will be held at the park’s new gateway: the Cutbank Bluff.